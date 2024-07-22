Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $52,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,057,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,440 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 201,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,370. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

