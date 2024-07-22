Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,621 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average is $193.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

