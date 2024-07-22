Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 40,718 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 869,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 281,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,392. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.