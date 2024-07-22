Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 3.17% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $31.92. 284,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

