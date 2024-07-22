Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 112,079 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,079 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 219,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

