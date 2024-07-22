Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 197,463 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197,463 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. 10,511,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.