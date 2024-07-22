Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 230,517 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,517 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $58,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Altria Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 381,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 121,762 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.41. 3,164,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

