Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.59. 343,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
