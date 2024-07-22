Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 34,051 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,051 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.61. 1,212,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

