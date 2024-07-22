Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 345,099 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,099 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $36,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 317,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.