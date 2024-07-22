Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 39,247 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,247 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 2,932,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.