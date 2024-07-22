Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 80,924 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,924 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM remained flat at $47.55 during trading on Monday. 1,881,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

