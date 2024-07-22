Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134,784 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $331.61. 2,394,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,038. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average is $332.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,233 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

