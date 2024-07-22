Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,134 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in General Mills by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after buying an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. 2,778,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

