Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,102 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $223.10. 615,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,524. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

