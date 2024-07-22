Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Shares in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.31% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.03. 13,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,741. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

