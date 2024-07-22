Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,574 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,374,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

