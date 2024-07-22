Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 5,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,727 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,768,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 252,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 238,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,148 shares during the period.

SPHD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

