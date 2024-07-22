Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 671 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,181,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,181,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,286,137. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.50. 1,787,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

