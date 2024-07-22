Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 132,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

