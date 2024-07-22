Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 1,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dover were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

