Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 225 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,138. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

