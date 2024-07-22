Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 700 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.38. 601,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.