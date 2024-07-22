Pax Dollar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $664,224.77 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $117.33 million and approximately $664,224.77 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001081 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.