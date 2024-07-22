Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $303,907.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,010,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,117,539.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

