Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 613,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,306,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $5,877,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.