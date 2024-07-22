PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,838,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 746,971 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,370 shares of company stock worth $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

