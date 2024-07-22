Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,371,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,913,891. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of -494.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

