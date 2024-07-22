Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,605 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.99. 2,903,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,447. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

