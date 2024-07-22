Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $113.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

