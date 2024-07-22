Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

