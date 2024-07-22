Piper Sandler Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.07.

TAP stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $127,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

