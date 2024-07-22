PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $0.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00107151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

