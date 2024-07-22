PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at ATB Capital

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.94.

TSE:PSK opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

