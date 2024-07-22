Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

PBAM stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.21. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

