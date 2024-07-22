ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.33

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 467503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
ProFrac Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
