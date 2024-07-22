ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.03

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 91677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 149,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 112,582 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,750,000.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

