Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Prudential by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 125,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Prudential by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 278,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 737,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUK

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.