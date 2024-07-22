PulteGroup (PHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $124.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

