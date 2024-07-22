Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.75.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

