Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Qualys worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

