QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $165,123.28 and $1,012.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.16 or 1.00002738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00071933 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198908 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $812.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

