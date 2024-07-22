Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $67.44 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.