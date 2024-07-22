Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 2.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.93. 20,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 780,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

