Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 48333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.19.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
