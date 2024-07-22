Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $50.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 61.40.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT traded up 4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,972. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 78.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 62.65.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

