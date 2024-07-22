Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Renasant Price Performance
Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
