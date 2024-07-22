Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGP. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.