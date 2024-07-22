Reviewing Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 47.28% -7.29% -0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.94%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $225.12 million 117.47 $316.64 million $5.02 6.10 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $66.56 million 4.62 $33.71 million $1.84 6.69

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

