Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REXR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

REXR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,588. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

